Obituary – Marcella “Marcy” Rose

MARCELLA ROSE

September 18 1921 – December 22 2017

Marcella “Marcy” Rose passed away last month; she was 96 years old.

Marcy had a long, fruitful and productive life. She was a proud Navy veteran, serving from 1944 thru 1955. She loved to share stories about being a woman in that era and she was incredibly proud of her service.

Once out of the service, after finishing some education, Marcy started a long and successful career in the savings and loan business. She worked her way up from a teller in Van Nuys to Manager of several branches.

When her career took her to Vista, CA, Marcy became active in the community, becoming a member of The Woman’s Club of Vista and The Soroptimist Club.

Many of her San Diego friends know Marcy as an avid golfer. She was a longtime member at Torrey Pines and had several hole-in-ones! Even in her later years, when she could no longer play, she followed the game of golf and was a big fan of the LPGA.

Per her wishes, there was no public service and Marcy was cremated with her ashes scattered at sea.

