Obituary For Carol E. Mongoven

Vista, CA — Carol Mongoven was welcomed into God’s Kingdom, surrounded by loving family in her longtime home in Vista, on October 19, 2018. She was 90. Born to Vernon D. Brooks and Mabel A. Peterson in Plentywood, MT, on July 24, 1928, Carol was the youngest of three children. She grew up in the small Minnesota towns of Richville and Pelican Rapids, before graduating from Moorhead State Teachers College with hopes of following in her mother’s footsteps as a teacher.

At MSTC, she met her future husband, Pat. They married at Hankinson, ND, on December 27, 1949, and made their home in nearby Wahpeton. Pat taught high school, while Carol put her teaching dream aside to raise her children. In 1956, they left the Midwest for sunny Vista, California. With three children in the home by the mid-1960s, Carol felt free to begin a teaching career. She subbed at first but in 1977 landed a full-time job at Washington Middle School, retiring in 1993.

Her greatest gifts were love, loyalty and friendship. She “gave” in the truest sense of the word. Space doesn’t allow a listing of all of her attributes, but the many who knew her realize how deeply committed she was to her community and church. She was the heart, soul, and glue of her extended family. She was its historian and taught us the names and stories of those who lived before us. She is profoundly missed by her beloved husband Patrick Mongoven, son Jan (Danna) Mongoven, daughter Sue Mongoven, daughter Gail Hayes, grandsons Cory Mongoven and Casey Mongoven, granddaughter Evan Farkas and three great-grandsons. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Dale Brooks and sister Leona Puckett. Carol’s ashes were interred in Old Mission San Luis Rey Cemetery. A memorial Mass and reception in her honor are planned. Donations may be made to Hospice of the North Coast.