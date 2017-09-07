O’ ARTS OCEANSIDE’S MASTER PLAN FOR THE ARTS HOSTS ARTS TOWN HALL

An Arts Individual/Arts Organization Town Hall will take place on Thursday, September 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., in the Civic Center Library Community Rooms, next door to the Oceanside Public Library location at 330 North Coast Highway, in downtown Oceanside. The event will be hosted by the City of Oceanside Arts Commission and the Master Plan for the Arts Steering Committee, under direction of the Library Department. If you are an individual or organization that specializes in the arts and culture field in Oceanside, please attend to be a part of the conversation.

The mission of the Arts Commission includes the intent “to encourage and promote the development and enjoyment of performing and visual arts in the City of Oceanside.” The Commission has initiated a master planning process for the arts, and seeks to identify opportunities and set goals; optimizing the potential of the arts to enrich the life, identity, and economy of the City. In order to best advise the City and create a robust plan, community input is essential, so that planning is informed by feedback from constituents. There will be many opportunities for input from the community at large in the upcoming months. For more information and to RSVP, please contact Arts Commission staff liaison CJ Di Mento at (760) 435-5614, or arts_commission@ci.oceanside.ca.us via email.