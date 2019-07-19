NY AWARD-WINNING “NEXT TO NORMAL” AT STAR REPERTORY THEATRE

Tony award-winnng “Nest to Norma;” begins August 9-to 25th in Escondido.

Touted as “one of the year’s ten best shows” by The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Rolling Stone and others.

ESCONDIDO, CA – July, 2019 | STAR Repertory Theatre, North County’s well-known and dynamic theatre company, is staging the breakthrough musical “Next to Normal” in its newly redesigned 101-seat theatre August 9-25, 2019.

With book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, “Next to Normal” explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness, and was a winner of three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score, and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize.

The story starts as a familiar one. Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal for daughter and son who are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because mom has been battling manic depression for 16 years.

“Next to Normal” takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family’s story with love, sympathy and heart. It is an emotional powerhouse that addresses such issues as grieving a loss, ethics in modern psychiatry, and suburban life.

“Next to Normal” is directed and choreographed by Kevin “Blax” Burroughs, assistant directed by musical director Benjamin Goniea.

“’Next To Normal’ is a very intense, emotional and important story into which the cast must pour, their heart and soul, with perfect storytelling,” says Burroughs.

“The talent of this cast is amazing,” according to Goniea. “These are professional actors in a powerhouse show…the perfect combination.”

STAR Repertory Theatre’s mission is to teach, develop, create, promote, and present compelling and impassioned works that bridge communities through entertaining artistry. Tickets are $40 and available on STAR Repertory Theatre’s website at www.STARrepertorytheatre.com.