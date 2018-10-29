NVA Stage San Diego Premiere of Pride and Prejudice Sequel Miss Bennet: Christmas At Pemberley

CARLSBAD, CA. October 2018 – New Village Arts is proud to announce the San Diego premiere of MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY for the holidays. MISS BENNET is written by Lauren Gunderson (the most-produced playwright in America in 2017) and Margot Melcon, and will be directed by NVA’s Executive Artistic Director, Kristianne Kurner.

This festive new play is an imagined sequel to Austen’s classic novel, set two years after the novel ends. In this version, however, bookish middle sister Mary Bennet (a side player in the novel) takes center stage. Mary is growing bored with her status as forgotten middle sister while her sisters pursue exciting romantic escapades, but when the family comes together to celebrate Christmas at Pemberley, an unexpected guest piques Mary’s interest and ignites her hopes for independence, an intellectual match, and, perhaps, love.

Kurner returns to the director’s chair after directing the critically and commercially successful LEGALLY BLONDE at the top of NVA’s eighteenth season. Kurner will also serve as scenic designer (previous scenic design was showcased in 2017’s AWAKE & SING!). She is joined by Madison Mellon, making her NVA debut as Assistant Director. NVA’s Associate Artistic Director, Nadia Guevara, plays Mary; Nadia previously appeared in CLOUD TECTONICS and THE SECRET GARDEN, and recently directed GUADALUPE IN THE GUEST ROOM. She is joined by returning NVA performer Sittichai Chaiyahat (Emmet in LEGALLY BLONDE) as Bingley. The rest of the cast are making their NVA debuts: Timothy L. Cabal (Darcy), McKenna Foote (Lydia), Jessi Little(Elizabeth), Carter Piggee (Arthur), Michelle Marie Trester (Anne), and Amara Young (Jane).

MISS BENNET will highlight the work of several returning members of NVA’s creative ensemble, including Rosalee Barrientos (Stage Manager), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Designer), Gerilyn Brault(Dialect Coach), Melanie Chen Cole (Sound Designer), Patricia Moran Collins (Properties Designer), and Becky Goodman (Lighting Designer).

In Gunderson and Melcon’s preface to the piece, they suggest, “The writers encourage diverse casting–Jane Austen belongs to everyone.” New Village Arts has honored this call with a diverse and unique cast and creative ensemble, to bring Austen’s world to life in 2018.



