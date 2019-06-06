NuZee offers Recyclable & Biodegradable Packaging

Offer Co-packing Clients A Fully Recyclable And Biodegradable Packaging Solution For Its Single Serve Pour Over Coffee

Single Serve Pour Over Coffee.

VISTA, CA 2019 /PRNewswire/ — NuZee, Inc. (OTCQB: NUZE) (“NuZee” or “the Company”), a specialty coffee company and a leading U.S. single serve pour over coffee producer and co-packer that wants to revolutionize the way coffee is enjoyed in America, announced today that it will begin offering a fully recyclable packaging option to its single serve, pour over coffee co-packing customers beginning in the second half of 2019.

This option is available following the signing of an exclusive agreement between NuZee and global packaging specialist Huhtamaki Oyj under which NuZee will use Huhtamaki’s next generation blueloop line of recyclable flexible packaging to manufacture the pouch that holds each single serve pour over Drip Cup.

Single use pour over coffee is soon going to be packaged in recyclable foil.

NuZee’s single serve pour over coffee packaging solution consists of a customized box, and a disposable filter with pre-measured premium coffee that is sealed within a nitrogen-flushed pouch. The customized box, coffee and filter are all recyclable; however, the pouch is not because of films and coatings used to preserve the freshness of the coffee. The use of Huhtamaki’s blueloop packaging film in the manufacture of the nitrogen-flushed pouch changes that and creates a 100% fully recyclable, zero landfill packaging solution that maintains the high-quality and freshness of the coffee. NuZee views this as a significant competitive advantage in the single serve coffee space.

For mote information: NuZee, Inc. (OTCQB: NUZE)