NuZee, Inc. Establishes Korea Subsidiary

“We have been selling Coffee Blenders products in South Korea since 2015, and we are excited to establish this local presence under the leadership of Mr. Kim,” said Masa Higashida, NuZee’s Chief Executive Officer. “NuZee KOREA will be our first manufacturing facility outside of the United States, and joins our Japan subsidiary, which we established in December of 2013 led by Katsuyoshi Eguchi, a successful businessman and entrepreneur who has served as CEO of Eguchi Holdings for 20 years http://eguchi-hd.co.jp. Together, these operations will allow us to better serve existing customers in China, Japan, and Korea, while providing the necessary resources to pursue new clients throughout Asia.”

Mr. Higashida noted that the Drip Cup is a common and popular brewing method in Asia. The market in Japan alone is estimated to be approximately 2.3 billion cups per year.

“This new facility will complement the recently completed expansion of our production facility in Vista, California, and support the continuing evolution of our business model towards co-packing agreements with global beverage and retail companies,” said Travis Gorney, President and COO of NuZee.

“I am excited and honored to join NuZee at this important time in its corporate development, and look forward to managing our growth in the Asia market,” said Sung-Man Kim.