NuZee dba Coffee Blenders Signs Agreement with Kraft -Heinz

Vista, CA — Vista-based NuZee dba Coffee Blenders announced today that it has signed a co-packing agreement with Gevalia® Kaffe, a Kraft Heinz brand. Under the terms of the agreement, NuZee will prepare and custom package coffee supplied by Kraft Heinz into a single serve pour-over pouch for sale under the Gevalia® Kaffe brand. Production at NuZee’s facility in Vista, California commenced in early May.

“This launch is at the foundation of our Café at Home platform, a line of products that allows consumers to experience their favorite café beverage in the comfort of their own home without the need for a special brewer,” said Greg O’Neil, Brand Manager for Premium Coffee. “We’re thrilled to partner with NuZee, Inc. to help bring our vision for Gevalia® to life.”

“This is our first co-packing agreement with a global food manufacturer, and we believe that the size of the client and the potential opportunity provide NuZee with significant momentum,” said Masa Higashida, NuZee’s Chief Executive Officer. “The Gevalia® Kaffe offering will be the first major branded single-serve pour-over coffee product available to U.S. consumers. This reflects Kraft Heinz’s history of supporting and creating innovative new food and beverage products.”