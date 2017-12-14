NuZee Coffee Undertakes Facility Expansion in Vista

Earlier today, NuZee, Inc. (OTCQB: NUZE) announced that it has undertaken the expansion of its existing production facility in Vista, California. It is to accommodate the growth of its Drip Cup line of functional gourmet coffee sold under the Coffee Blenders® brand name. As part of the expansion, NuZee will add two new Drip Cup co-packing machines and upgrade process automation. These enhancements are expected to more than double annual single serve pour-over Drip Cup production, improve reliability, and lower costs. The project is scheduled to be completed by the first part of 2018.

As part of the expansion, NuZee will add two new Drip Cup co-packing machines and upgrade process automation. These enhancements are expected to more than double annual single serve pour-over Drip Cup production, improve reliability, and lower costs. The project is scheduled to be completed by the first part of 2018.

“This expansion reflects our success to date, as well as our confidence for continuing growth in 2018 and beyond,” said Masa Higashida, NuZee’s Chief Executive Officer. “As announced earlier this month, NuZee has been granted the exclusive North American rights to utilize NASA Corporation’s proprietary Drip cup packing machinery brand FUSO in the manufacturing of our Coffee Blenders line of Drip Cup coffee products. This technology, which manufactures the majority of the 2.3 billion Drip Cups used each year in Japan, provides us with a significant competitive advantage.”

“Once this project is completed, we will be better able to manufacture our Drip Cup products in a more efficient and cost-effective manner,” said Travis Gorney, President and COO of NuZee. “We are committed to making the investments necessary to grow our business and support our valued clients.”

https://www.thevistapress.com