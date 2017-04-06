Nutritional Garden At Alamosa Park Elementary

Celebrating healthy eating and gardens, Farmer (Nancy B) Jones led students at Alamosa Park Elementary through the Hawks’ Secret Garden during the school’s tenth Healthy Hawk Week in March. Pointing out veggies and fruits and sharing information about their nutritional value encourages students to try new foods and grow their own gardens. All week, students sampled colorful foods and enjoyed outdoor activities that promote healthful living.The nutritional garden at Alamosa was started in 1995, and Farmer Jones continues to lead the Green Thumb Gardening Club with students in an after-school program, sponsored by the Alamosa Park Educational Foundation.