NCTD Announces Coastal Rail Closures

As part of ongoing infrastructure improvements, there will be no COASTER service Jan 20-21 and Feb 3-4 along the coastal rail corridor.

Oceanside, CA—As part of ongoing infrastructure improvements along the coastal rail corridor, two weekend closures have been planned this month. On January 20-21 and Feb 3-4, there will be no COASTER or Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service in San Diego County. These closures are chosen to have the least impact on customers and provide a window in which construction and maintenance can be performed without interruption.

Passengers should be aware that on the Friday preceding each closure, January 5 and 19, southbound Amtrak Rail 2 Rail trains A792 and A796, which are scheduled to depart Oceanside at 10:05 p.m. and 12:01 a.m., will complete their trips to Santa Fe Depot, but train A590 will be cancelled.

Due to the location of the work being performed, Amtrak and Metrolink will not provide rail service to and from the Oceanside Transit Center on these weekends. Amtrak connecting bus service will require Amtrak reservations.

No replacement bus service connecting COASTER stations will be available. Alternatives for some COASTER passengers may include BREEZE Route 101 or MTS connections.

After each closure, coastal rail service will re-open for regularly scheduled service in time for the Monday morning commute. Passengers should note that trains may be delayed up to fifteen minutes on each Monday.

While no passenger rail service will be available during these closures, other vehicles and equipment will operate along the railroad right-of-way and on the rail at non-specified times. Residents along the corridor should remain alert at legal crossings, and not trespass on the railroad right-of-way.

Customers are urged to plan ahead and make alternative travel arrangements. For trip planning assistance, customers can contact NCTD Customer Service at 760-966-6500, or visit GoNCTD.com.