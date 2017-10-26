Novemberfest in the Gardens is a beer, wine and mead festival which supports the Alta Vista Botanical Gardens.

100% of all proceeds go directly to the Gardens and the Amigos De Vista Lions Club

​Your ticket purchase helps keep the Gardens alive and growing, provide vital funds to pay utilities,​e​nsure upkeep, and drive expansion for generations to come.

Join us for a wide variety of local craft beers, wines, and meads from our local experts in the brewing community.

In addition, the event is sponsored North County Home Brewer’s Association, a guiding force for homebrewers and affici​o​nados seeking knowledge of craft brewing and vinting.

The Alta Vista Botanical Gardens are a 1​4​-acre botanical preserve nestled at the top of Brengle Terrace Park in Vista, CA. The primary goals of the garden are the protection, preservation, and care of noteworthy, beautiful and rare plants of the world, and to educate, enlighten and inspire our children, and the child within us all. AVBG is a 501(c)​(​3​)​ nonprofit organization that is sustained by local businesses, private donations and fundraisers.