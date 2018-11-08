Vista, CA — Novemberfest in the Gardens is a lively, fun outdoor Beer, Mead and Wine Festival with Alta Vista Botanical Gardens and the Amigos de Vista Lions Club teaming up to present their 5th annual event. The venue will feature a live band, dancing, food concessions, craft booths, games, plus a raffle and a silent auction.

All entry tickets include a tasting glass while they last! You will be able to taste a wide variety of local craft beers, mead and wine, as well as tastes from home brewers from our local experts in the brewing community.

Your ticket purchase helps keep the 14 acre Botanical Gardens alive and growing, provide vital funds to pay utilities,​ ​ensure upkeep, and help expansion for generations to come. It also supports Amigo de Vista Lions Club charity donations, including City of Vista Youth Basketball, Center for the Blind located in Vista, and children’s eye glasses.

This event will be held at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens, 1270 Vale Terrace Drive (in Brengle Terrace Park), Vista on Saturday, November 17th from 12 to 4 pm. You must be 21 + to attend; children and dogs are not allowed at this event. Tickets.

To purchase tickets go to: https://novemberfest2018.eventbrite.com

Visit the Novemberfest website at: https://www.novfest.org