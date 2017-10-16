Loading...
Novemberfest is Back!  And so is the Early Bird Special!

Join us at the Alta Vista Botanical Gardens on Saturday, November 18, 2017 for a fun day filled with beer, wine and mead tastings, live music, dancing, shopping, raffles, and a silent auction!   Tickets are on sale now for $25!

Check out all the details on our website.  http://novemberfestinthegardens.com/

Event hosted by The Amigos de Vista Lions Club &  Alta Vista Botanical Gardens.

Check out this year’s Breweries!

 

Don’t let the Octoberfest beer tasting fun end in October! We keep the “fest” going all the way into November. Save $5 with our Early Bird Special, available now through October 31st at
https://novemberfest2017.eventbrite.com

Alta Vista Botanical Gardens – 1270 Vale Terrace Drive, VistaCA 92084
