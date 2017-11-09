It’s November!! What’s going on at Wounded Warriors Homes?

November is a time for giving thanks and this month we are thankful for many reasons. Please take a moment to say “Thank You” to all that make a difference in your life, from family & friends to those who have fought and continue to fight for our freedom.

November 11th is Veterans Day and we invite you to go FULL FORCE 4 VETS by supporting our veterans in need.

From the team at Wounded Warrior Homes, we thank you.

http://Events, Volunteer Opportunities & Ways to Give November 6 Toys for Tots Drop... Wounded Warrior Homes will once again be collecting toys for the Toys for Tots Program! Drop off will run from Nov. 6th to Dec. 12th, Mon. – Fri. 9 am -3 pm at Wounded Warriors Home Office 1145 Linda Vista Dr. #104 San Marcos Ca 92078 Questions? Call Stacy at 760-483-3553

November 10 & 11 Pints for Patriots

Raise a Pint with Mech One & go FULL FORCE 4 VETS at the Escondido Brewing Co. on Veterans Day weekend!

Fri., Nov 10th, 4-8 pm & Sat., Nov 11th, 2-8 pm

Mech One will donate $1 from every pint sold to the WWH veteran program!

Swing by & enjoy the delights of The Food Dood on Friday & Phatties Food on Saturday! 649 Rock Springs Rd. Escondido, CA 92025 Event Info

N ovember 11 & 12 Driftwood Festival …

Volunteer your time in support of Wounded Warrior Homes & after your shift stay for the music!