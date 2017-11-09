Loading...
It’s November!! What’s going on at Wounded Warriors Homes?

By   /  November 9, 2017  /  No Comments

November is a time for giving thanks and this month we are thankful for many reasons. Please take a moment to say “Thank You” to all that make a difference in your life, from family & friends to those who have fought and continue to fight for our freedom.

November 11th is Veterans Day and we invite you to go FULL FORCE 4 VETS by supporting our veterans in need.

From the team at Wounded Warrior Homes, we thank you.

November 6 Toys for Tots Drop...    Wounded Warrior Homes will once again be collecting toys for the Toys for Tots Program! Drop off  will run from Nov. 6th to Dec. 12th, Mon. – Fri. 9 am -3 pm  at Wounded Warriors Home Office 1145 Linda Vista Dr. #104 San Marcos Ca 92078   Questions?  Call Stacy at 760-483-3553    

November 10 & 11 Pints for Patriots

Raise a Pint with Mech One & go FULL FORCE 4 VETS at the Escondido Brewing Co. on Veterans Day weekend!
Fri., Nov 10th, 4-8 pm & Sat., Nov 11th, 2-8 pm
Mech One will donate $1 from every pint sold to the WWH veteran program!
Swing by & enjoy the delights of The Food Dood on Friday & Phatties Food on Saturday!  649 Rock Springs Rd. Escondido, CA 92025     Event Info

November 11 & 12 Driftwood Festival …

Volunteer your time in support of Wounded Warrior Homes & after your shift stay for the music!

November 12  Saluting Our Soldiers & Veterans Car Show –
Presented by  Pernicano’s Italian Restaurant &  Jump’ N Jack Flash Mobile Music – Classic Car & Bike show from 11 am to 3 pm
ALL proceeds going to help our veterans. Details in link.Event Details

November 12 So Fine on Kline

Join us in La Jolla from 9 am – 5 pm to celebrate the 5th annual So Fine on Kline Street Festival. There will be over 100 vendors, local breweries, great food, live music, silent auctions, chili cook-off, & more! It’s a great family-friendly event & your four-legged furry friends are welcome! Event info   Volunteer

 

December 3
Coco with Santa

Join the Bottrell Team from Ardent Real Estate  for Hot Chocolate with Santa!
Sun. Dec. 3rd ~ 2-4pm  benefiting Toys for Tots and Wounded Warrior Homes!
Enter in the holiday giveaway by donating to Wounded Warrior Homes or by giving an unopened gift to Toys for Tots!  Event Details

Click Here for the WWH Event Calendar

Notes of Thanks to our Golf Outing Community Partners… 

 REIG – Veterans United – Boulton Mortgage – Thrivent – Super Shuttle – Beach City Builders – UDirect – Navy Federal – Pacific Marine Credit Union – Homes for Heroes – A1 Factory Direct Flooring – HUB International – Gulf Coast Western – Safe KeepingHome Inspections

 

