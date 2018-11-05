November Schedule Begins With The ROAR OF THE MONARCH BUTTERFLY

In partnership with EcoLife

ROAR OF THE MONARCH BUTTERFLY

THU // NOV 8 // 7:30 PM // $14

Join us while you sit onstage at our Concert Hall for an evening as Bill Toone, Executive Director and Founder of EcoLife Conservation, leads us through one of the world’s most spectacular migrations. The monarch butterfly migration was featured years ago in National Geographic and remains one of nature’s most compelling stories. Learn about the life-cycle, journey, habitat and threats to the monarch butterfly, and why they are such an important cultural symbol in the U.S. and Mexico alike.

MUSEUM // 2ND SATURDAY

PAY WHAT YOU CAN MUSEUM ADMISSION DAY

SAT // NOV 10 // 10:00 AM // FREE

Enjoy the DesEscondido/No Longer Hidden museum exhibition at pay what you can admission as a part of 2nd Saturday! Escondido’s 2nd Saturday Arts & Culture Experiences is a uniquely creative collaboration between Escondido arts organizations, with the goal of injecting art and culture back into the community.

MUSEUM // 2ND SATURDAY

“PERISHABLES” PRODUCE INK PRINTS

SAT // NOV 10 // 10:00 & 11:15 AM// FREE

Using printing ink, brayers, and real produce leaves, we will mix biology, agriculture and art as we produce prints that inspire conversation about the food we eat, where it comes from, and how plants and humans are alike!

Our “Perishables” art lesson was adapted for the classroom by Center Teaching Artist, Brenda Townsend, and based on the work of DesEscondido/No Longer Hidden exhibiting artist, Melissa Smedley.

ALZHEIMER’S EMBRACING THE HUMOR BOOK READING

SAT // NOV 10 // 2:00 PM // FREE

Enjoy a free reading from the book, Alzeheimer’s: Embracing the Humor from Public Address members and DesEscondido/No Longer Hidden museum exhibition artists Nina Karavasiles and Andrea Villa.

PARTNERS FOR LIFE – PARTNERS IN ART

SUN // NOV 18 // 2:00 PM // $5-10

A discussion with three couples, all who are exhibiting artists in the DesEscondido/No Longer Hidden museum exhibition: Robin Brailsford & Wick Alexander, Debby Kline & Larry Kline, and Luis Ituarte & Gerda Govine Ituarte.

POETRY READING / OPEN MIC

SUN // NOV 18 // 3:00 PM // FREE

Led by Public Address member and DesEscondido/No Longer Hidden museum exhibition artist Gerda Govine Ituarte, three published guest poets will be featured and audience members will have an opportunity to read their poetry.

This event will take place in Studio 2.

