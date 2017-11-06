Please join us for the November MainStreet Morning Meeting. Tuesday, November 7th @ 8:30 a.m. SPECIAL GUESTS City of Oceanside Medical Marijuana Ad-hoc Cte Deputy Mayor Chuck Lowery City Councilmember Jerry Kern Presentation by Don Greene, Legislative Aide to Dep. Mayor Lowery ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Don’t forget to bring your book donations for the Oceanside Promise For the Love of Literacy Community Book Drive. See information below. Tuesday, October 3rd 8:30 a.m. 701 Mission Avenue Downtown Oceanside 760-754-4512 We welcome all parties interested in the progress of Downtown Oceanside, including businesspeople, residents, and City staff. This informative one hour meeting is held in an informal discussion format. The general public is always welcome! Meet your City officials, MainStreet Oceanside staff and members and find out about upcoming events and changes to YOUR downtown and city. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ For the Love of Literacy Community Book Drive MainStreet Oceanside is a partner in the Oceanside Promise For the Love of Literacy Community Book Drive. Please help us improve early literacy in Oceanside by donating new and gently used books in English and Spanish for children ages zero to five. We will have a collection bin at the MainStreet office until Nov. 9 , as well as at the Nov. 2 and 9 Sunset Markets.