November MainStreet Morning Meeting
By Editor / November 6, 2017 /
Please join us for the November MainStreet Morning Meeting.
Tuesday, November 7th @ 8:30 a.m.
SPECIAL GUESTS
City of Oceanside Medical Marijuana Ad-hoc Cte
Deputy Mayor Chuck Lowery
City Councilmember Jerry Kern
Presentation by Don Greene,
Legislative Aide to Dep. Mayor Lowery
Don’t forget to bring your book donations
for the Oceanside Promise For the Love
of Literacy Community Book Drive.
See information below.
Tuesday, October 3rd
8:30 a.m.
Downtown Oceanside
We welcome all parties interested in the progress of Downtown Oceanside, including businesspeople, residents, and City staff. This informative one hour meeting is held in an informal discussion format. The general public is always welcome! Meet your City officials, MainStreet Oceanside staff and members and find out about upcoming events and changes to YOUR downtown and city.
For the Love of Literacy Community Book Drive
MainStreet Oceanside is a partner in the Oceanside Promise For the Love of Literacy Community Book Drive. Please help us improve early literacy in Oceanside by donating new and gently used books in English and Spanish for children ages zero to five. We will have a collection bin at the MainStreet office until Nov. 9, as well as at the Nov. 2 and 9Sunset Markets.
