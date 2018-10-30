Loading...
November Government Affairs Committee Meeting

Please join us at our November Government Affairs Committee Meeting
Why We Meet:

Join us on the first Thursday of each month as we tackle issues from the local level all the way up to the federal level….and everything in between. If you like rubbing shoulders with those in the know, this is the place to be!

United States Chamber of CommerceTopics This Month:

Special Announcement ~ Vartan Djihanian, Manager US Chamber of Commerce

 

Tri-City Medical Center Update ~Tri-City Medical CenterAaron Byzak  Chief Government and External Affairs Officer
Tri-City Medical Center
Project Life ~ Don Stump, Executive Director North County LifelineNC Lifeline
Full Agenda
Date & Time:
November 1, 2018 – 12:00pm – 1:30pm
Location: Vista Chamber Office – 127 Main Street, Vista
Cost: Free, All are Welcome – Optional Lunch Provided for $7.00/person
Vista Chamber of Commerce | 127 Main StreetVista, CA 92084

Map to Vista Chamber of Commerce

 

