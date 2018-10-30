Please join us at our November Government Affairs Committee Meeting Why We Meet:

Join us on the first Thursday of each month as we tackle issues from the local level all the way up to the federal level….and everything in between. If you like rubbing shoulders with those in the know, this is the place to be!

Topics This Month:

Special Announcement ~ Vartan Djihanian, Manager US Chamber of Commerce

Tri-City Medical Center Update ~ Aaron Byzak Chief Government and External Affairs Officer

Tri-City Medical Center

Project Life ~ Don Stump, Executive Director North County Lifeline

Full Agenda

Date & Time:

November 1, 2018 – 12:00pm – 1:30pm

Location: Vista Chamber Office – 127 Main Street, Vista

Cost: Free, All are Welcome – Optional Lunch Provided for $7.00/person