November Government Affairs Committee Meeting

Join us for our November Government Affairs Committee Meeting on Thursday November 2, 2017 at 12:00pm at the Chamber Office.  This meeting is open to the public and there is no fee to attend.  An optional lunch will be available for $7.00.
November Topics:
Housing Development in S. Vista – Lester Tucker, MLC Holdings

Federal Government Update – Jennings Imel, US Chamber of Commerce
Come Mix with Electeds and Their Reps:
We receive updates each month from our representatives from Federal, State, County and City government.  Keep up on what is happening in our community.
