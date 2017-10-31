|
Join us for our November Government Affairs Committee Meeting on Thursday November 2, 2017 at 12:00pm at the Chamber Office. This meeting is open to the public and there is no fee to attend. An optional lunch will be available for $7.00.
November Topics:
Housing Development in S. Vista – Lester Tucker, MLC Holdings
Federal Government Update – Jennings Imel, US Chamber of Commerce
Come Mix with Electeds and Their Reps:
We receive updates each month from our representatives from Federal, State, County and City government. Keep up on what is happening in our community.
