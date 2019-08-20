Notice Of Public Meeting

LOCATION MAP – SUBJECT PROPERTY



OF THE VISTA CITY COUNCIL TO DISCUSS A PROPOSED GENERAL PLAN AMENDMENT AND ZONE CHANGE AT THE CORNER OF E. VISTA WAY AND HILLSIDE TERRACE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Vista, California, will hold a public meeting in the Vista City Hall Council Chambers, 200 Civic Center Drive, on August 27, 2019, at 5:30 PM, to discuss a potential General Plan Amendment and Zone Change affecting property located at the corner of E. Vista Way and Hillside Terrace, as shown above (APN 175-173-51). The discussion will involve a proposed General Plan Amendment from Specific Plan (SPI) to Commercial Neighborhood (CN) and a Zone Change from Downtown Specific Plan to Commercial (C-1) to allow for an application for a convenience store and gas station on the site.



This meeting is intended to provide direction to City staff related to acceptance of an application for General Plan and zoning changes affecting land use on the subject property. Any formal direction given by the City Council will require additional public hearings at the Planning Commission and City Council for final consideration.

A Staff Report detailing this discussion item will be available by August 22, 2019, at www.cityofvista.com, or by visiting the Planning counter at the address below.

QUESTIONS regarding the above should be directed to John Conley, Community Development Director, at City Hall, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., via e-mail at jconley@cityofvista.com, or by telephone at (760) 643-5388.