Notice of Public Hearing

LOCATION MAP – MAIN STREET PLAZA / GAZEBO AREA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL TO DISCUSS THE FUTURE USE OF PUBLIC SPACE AT THE CORNER OF MAIN STREET AND INDIANA AVENUE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Vista, California, will hold a public meeting in the Vista City Hall Council Chambers, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, on September 24, 2019, at 5:30 PM, to discuss conceptual plans for the future use of the public plaza area at the southeast corner of Main Street and S. Indiana Avenue in historic downtown Vista. This area is currently developed with a gazebo structure, public art, landscaping and seating areas. City staff will present a recommended design alternative for the future use of this space (known as Alternative “C”), and discuss the steps required for the possible closure of S. Indiana Avenue to vehicular traffic between Main Street and the alley. The City Council will accept public comments and provide direction to City staff related to the plaza area.

QUESTIONS regarding the above should be directed to John Conley, Community Development Director, at City Hall, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., via e-mail at jconley@cityofvista.com, or by telephone at (760) 643-5388.