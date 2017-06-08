NOTICE CALLING FOR BIDS:

SCHOOL PROJECT: Guajome Schools, State of California Bid No. (17-01) – Relocation of eight (8), stockpiled, portable classrooms

NOTICE IS HERE BY GIVEN that Guajome Schools, State of California, hereby calls for sealed bids for Bid No. (17-01), Relocation of eight (8), stockpiled, portable classrooms to the campus of Guajome Park Academy.

Bids are to be delivered to the Guajome Schools Finance Department located at 2000 N. Santa Fe Ave. Vista CA 92083 no later than June 23, 2017 at 1:00 PM at which time and place said bids will be opened. Faxed or emailed bids will not be accepted. Each bidder must be a licensed general contractor, with a valid class ‘B’ license, pursuant to the Business & Professions Code.

There will be a mandatory Pre-Bid Conference and Job Walk, on June 13, 2017 at 1:00 PM. at the Guajome Schools Campus located at 2000 N. Santa Fe Ave. Vista CA 92083. Bids shall be presented in accordance with the specifications for the same.

Bid specifications and drawings are available by contacting the Plant Manager, Luis Llamas, via email at llamaslu@guajome.net. All Questions and Inquiries regarding this bid should be directed to the Project Architect, Jim Gilmore, in writing, via email at jwg@bdg-architects.com. Reference Bid No. (17-01) on all inquiries. The bid will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder on base bid.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids and any and all items of such bids. This bid shall also be subject to any and all applicable laws, regulations and standards.