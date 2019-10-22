Noteworthy Puppets At Oceanside Public Library

Oceanside, CA — The Oceanside Public Library presents Kid Zorro with Noteworthy Puppets on Saturday, November 02, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Mission Branch Library, located at 3861-B Mission Avenue. This bilingual musical puppet show takes you to Spanish California and explores the origin of the popular masked outlaw against the backdrop of Dia de los Muertos. Zorro must embrace his family’s destiny. Will young Diego have the courage to continue his Abuelo’s mission to combat social injustice? Come find out at this family-friendly event!

This free program is for kids of all ages, and is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. For related information, please visit the Library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.