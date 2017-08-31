Norway Hall Foundation Hosts the 15th Annual Vista Viking Festival

Vista, CA. – The Vista Viking Festival, will take place at Norway Hall on September 23 & 24, 2017. Visitors mingle with Vikings and the Norse Gods at the Living History Viking Village, Marketplace, and Festival. Featuring live entertainment with Highland Way, The Dread Crew of Oddwood, The Fire, Vana Mazi, Damekor, and the Bawdy Juggler.

Norway Hall and the Sons of Norway Norge Lodge are proud to once again to present California’s Premiere Viking Festival. Opening our gates to the public for the fifteenth year, for our annual Vista Viking Festival.

Vista Viking Festival will transport visitors back 1000 years in time.

Visit living, early Viking Encampments featured throughout our grounds. Reenactment guilds such as Drafin, Guardians of Midgard, Raiders from the North, Red Hand, Vesterfolk, and Wolves of Odin, bring our Viking Village to life with authentic daily activities. Blacksmithing, fabric arts, fine metalworking, and freshly baked bread from our Viking oven.

The Viking Marketplace will be filled with merchants offering Viking wares, and treasures brought back from across the seas — swords, knives, helms, shields, drinking horns, jewelry, and more. Get yourself outfitted to cosplay Viking. Or just take home a treasure or two to remember the day. Marketplace, food vendors have sausages, Swedish meatballs, Norwegian cookies, and exotic foods featuring Fresh Lefsa and Krumkake.

Exciting Viking Battles will be fought on our list field. Brave Viking Warriors travel from abroad to compete on our battlefield. Gather around and cheer on your favorite champions as they meet in one on one combat and wild group melees. Boasting four Archery Lanes, two Axe Throwing Lanes, and one Spear Lane, our range is the premier Viking Weapons Range on the West Coast! Our expert instructors have decades of experience and will train you in skills that last a lifetime.

We have two stages of live music and entertainment to take you back to the time of the Vikings. Featuring some of the area’s best Celtic Folk & Rock groups. Featuring Highland Way, The Fire, VanaMazi, the Dread Crew of Oddwood, and Scandinavian folk dancing by, SoCal Damekor. For comic relief, The Bawdy Juggler will amaze and embarrass the crowd at the Loki Stage.

Be part of the show ,and make Viking Festival history by participating in one of our signature competitions! To test the strength. The Viking Log Toss. Further hone your Viking skills for the Battle Cry, Horn Blowing, and Beard contests. Be sure to catch the World Famous Fish Fling competition. On Saturday, stay after sunset for the spectacular Flaming Axe Throw.

At Norway Hall, our Heritage Hall, learn Scandinavian history, genealogy, culture., cooking and craft demonstrations. Shop for handicrafts and souvenirs.

For the thirsty, Two Beer Gardens! Featuring some of San Diego’s best micro-brews, and fine Viking Meads, some crafted especially for the Viking Festival. Attend our popular ‘Meet the Brewmasters’ event.

KidZone for the little Vikings. The wee ones can paint their own shields and swords. There will be crafts, music lessons, face painting, a bouncy castle, games, and the learning-fun Rune Quest game.

Located at 2006 East Vista Way. Vista, CA. 92084. Ticket prices are $10 for Adults. Children 6-12 $3, 5 and under Free. Parking lots $5. Ample offsite parking, with free shuttle at Vista High School, One Panther Way. Hours 10-8 Saturday the 23, 10-6 Sunday the 24th.

We had a blast and met many new friends. All the people there are very friendly and helpful. All the children had a great time especially making the shield and sword. We will be coming back next year – Yazmin Hdz

So much fun!!! I and a crew of 6 traveled from Las Vegas. Well worth the drive. Good food, good drink, and great attendees. Odin is incredible and made us all feel right at home. I will return next year. – Edwin Chipper Rainy

This is by far the most awesome festival I have been to! – Theresa Kennedy, Red River Entertainment

The producers of the festival share a commitment to preserve and promote Norwegian, and Norwegian-American cultural and heritage. To conserve and celebrate our Norse history and heritage with living history and cultural activities. To support and contribute to our community. To bring a truly unique cultural and entertainment festival experience to Vista, California.

Sons Of Norway – Norge Lodge #6-060, Norwegian Fish Club Odin, Norway Hall Foundation, a Nonprofit California Corporation 501 (C) (3) and Daughters of Norway – Hulda Garborg Lodge #49