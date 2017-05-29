Celebrating 17 Years of Helping Small Businesses Succeed

On June 9, 2017 The North San Diego Small Business Development Center (SBDC) hosted by MiraCosta College is bringing the Meet the Buyers Tour to Oceanside showing small business owners how to successfully sell their goods and services to local, state, and federal agencies, and prime contractors. The SBDC helped small businesses obtain over $75M in contracts 2015-2016.

What: San Diego SBDC presents the “Meet the Buyers” Tour. Small business owners will learn directly from buyers and experts representing agencies and prime contractors what is needed to successfully work with local, state and federal contracts. The panel discussion will cover current opportunities, certifications, the bid process, where to find jobs, tips and tricks, marketing and what not to do. Following the panel discussion attendees will have the opportunity to meet with buyers and experts representing over 12 organizations.

San Diego SBDC presents the “Meet the Buyers” Tour. Small business owners will learn directly from buyers and experts representing agencies and prime contractors what is needed to successfully work with local, state and federal contracts. The panel discussion will cover current opportunities, certifications, the bid process, where to find jobs, tips and tricks, marketing and what not to do. Following the panel discussion attendees will have the opportunity to meet with buyers and experts representing over 12 organizations. When : June 9, 2017 9am – 12:30pm

: June 9, 2017 9am – 12:30pm Where: Oceanside City Council Chambers- 300 N. Coast Hwy. – Oceanside, Ca 92054

How: Registration must be done online at sandiegosmallbiz.com

Sponsors Include: DGS, Clark Construction, Turner Construction, San Diego County, SANDAG and MidCoast Constructors

The SBDC’s mission is to help small businesses grow profitably and create a positive economic impact in the region including job creation, increased revenue and capital infusion.

The SBDC director and staff leverage their business experience and education in helping small business owners succeed by providing confidential business advice and training programs.

The SBDC program is the Federal Government’s largest cash match program designed to help small Businesses. The SBA matches each dollar raised locally. Nationally there are 1,000 SBDCs.

Local Sponsors Include: U.S. Bank, ViaSat, Inc., SDG&E, SANDAG, DGS, County of San Diego, GoBiz, Balfour Beatty Construction, Clark Construction and Turner Construction

For Programs and Services Provided by the North San Diego SBDC Visit www.SanDiegoSmallBiz.com

No or Low Cost Workshops – The SBDC offers workshops on topics including:

MILESTONES

January 2016 – December 2016

North San Diego SBDC – Counseled 834 Clients

Provided 210 Training Events With 2,594 Attendees

Retained Or Created 55 jobs

Created $7.4 Million In Capital Infusion

Generated $19.3 Million In Revenue Increases And $24.2 Million In Contracts Awarded

Created 41 New Businesses

The SBDC is hosted by MiraCosta College and is a program supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and extended to the public on a non-discriminatory basis.

Other ongoing workshops include: QuickBooks, SBIR/STTR grants, Human Resources, Social Media, Credit Recovery, Government Contracting, Customer Service and ExportingStarting a Business, Legal Issues, Marketing, Business Taxes, Business planning, and Financing.

Start-Up, Financial management, Loans, Marketing, Human Resources, Business Planning, , Procurement including Certifications for Women, Minority, Veteran Owned & Disadvantaged Businesses, Export/Import, Technology Commercialization and Business Growth/Expansion No Charge One-On-One Business Advising – Professional business advisors provide assistance in areas including:

County wide presence – The SBDC provides programs throughout the County to make the SBDC accessible to as many business owners as possible. The SBDC facilitates ongoing workshops and one-on-one consulting with chambers of commerce, corporate partners and other economic development organizations.

Meet the Buyers Tour – Is an ongoing training series held throughout San Diego County reaching as many business owners as possible. “Meet the Buyers” features a panel of buyers and experts. Attendees learn how to do businesses with the public and private sectors. Participants include: ViaSat, SPAWAR, San Diego County, Port of San Diego, San Diego International Airport, SANDAG, & DGS. Attendees meet the experts and learn about current projects.