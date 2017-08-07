Loading...
North San Diego County Latino Book & Family Festival

August 7, 2017

At Mira Costa College, Saturday, August 12 from 10-5pm. We are inviting financial, educational, health, and social groups to provide current information to our Community and we look forward to having your Business ,This will be a FREE Community event and we are anticipating over 5000 & Plus, students and Families,
The first in North County San Diego and the first in the County since 2004, We plan on having 50 & Plus Award Winning Authors from Latino Literacy
35 hour-long break-out sessions throughout the day being hosted by Community professionals, college educators and our group of authors discussing educational, health, social, financial and immigration issues, we are inviting every college in San Diego County to host a booth discussing their schools.

There will be free entertainment throughout the day, Parking will also be free.

 

