North San Diego County Human Trafficking Collaborate

Vista, CA — On Thursday, November 7, 2019, 9:00 a.m.–10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Vista 490 S. Melrose Drive Vista Fellowship Hall Lower Level. Featured Speaker Ivonne Olquin, Sexual Assault Victim Advocate, Center for Community Solutions

As a sexual assault victim advocate for Center for Community Solutions (CCS) Counseling Department, Ivonne offers individual and group therapy to survivors of intimate partner violence and/or sexual assault. The counseling team works with individuals of all ages, genders and sexual orientations. CCS therapists are trained in trauma-informed techniques focusing on short-term interventions to address the immediate effects of these traumatic events. 

The North San Diego County Human Trafficking Collaborative is a diverse group of individuals and community organizations committed to eliminate human trafficking and modern day slavery.  Our mission is to raise awareness of human trafficking, provide a platform to share information, improve services, educate ourselves and the public, and advocate for policy and legislation related to human trafficking.

