North San Diego County Association of Realtors Names Tommy Thompson Chief Executive Officer

Vista, CA –The North San Diego County Association of Realtors (NSDCAR), a 7,000-member trade group for San Diego-area realtors based in Vista, has named Tommy Thompson as Chief Executive Officer. Thompson will join NSDCAR on September 13, 2018.

NSDCAR said Thompson has extensive background in the real estate industry, association management and government affairs. “The NSDCAR board of directors and I are very pleased to have Tommy serve as our CEO, manage our day-to-day operations and represent the interests of the real estate industry throughout San Diego County,” said Carol Farrar, 2018 NSDCAR board chairwoman.

Prior to joining NSDCAR, Thompson spent five years in executive leadership for the California Apartment Association (CAA), leaving CAA as senior vice president. He also served for nearly seven years as director of government affairs for the Building Industry Association of Southern California, and spent time working for the California state legislature.

Thompson holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Utah. . He grew up Fallbrook and currently resides in Oceanside. In his spare time, Thompson is active in his church, the Boy Scouts of America and other community-based organizations and loves spending time with his family and cycling.

NSDCAR, providing MLS services, educational training, advocacy and resources, is the largest trade association in San Diego’s North County region. Service centers are located in Vista, Carmel Valley, Carlsbad, Escondido and Fallbrook. NSDCAR was founded in 1994 when several small boards of realtors joined forces to better serve realtors and consumers in the rapidly growing areas of North San Diego County. For more information on NSDCAR, visit www.NSDCAR.com.