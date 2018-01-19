North Island Credit Union Now Accepting Scholarship Applications

San Diego County Students…Credit union encourages college-bound students across San Diego to apply for $1,000 scholarship

San Diego, CA – January 19, 2018 – North Island Credit Union invites college-bound students in San Diego County to submit an application in its annual College Scholarship Program. Through the program, the credit union provides $20,000 in scholarships to recognize exceptional students who are active in both their schools and the communities, giving back to others through service and volunteer work.

San Diego area college-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to a four-year university who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and plan to attend an accredited college or university in the coming year are eligible to participate. Selection criteria include academic performance, school or community involvement, a letter of recommendation, and an essay submission.

“We encourage local students to participate in our scholarship program to help them pursue their educational goals,” said California Credit Union CEO Steve O’Connell. “We know the cost of higher education can be a challenge for many families, and we are proud to double the number of scholarships we are offering this year. We look forward to reviewing the many stories of inspiration in our scholarship applications.”

Interested students can find more information and apply online at northisland.ccu.com/scholarship. The application deadline is March 16, 2018. Recipients will be announced on April 6, 2018.

The Annual College Scholarship program was created in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within its local communities. Since the creation of the program, the credit union has awarded more than $275,000 in scholarships. This year, the program was expanded to award a total of 20 scholarships for $1,000 each.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union…California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of $3 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information.