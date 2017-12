North Island Credit Union Joins Operation Homefront

For Annual Holiday Meals for Military Program

San Diego, CA – December 2017 – North Island Credit Union (North Island) helped make the holiday season brighter for San Diego military families by supporting Operation Homefront’s Holiday Meals for Military Program. On December 16, North Island staff joined Operation Homefront staff and volunteers in packaging and distributing 250 meals to San Diego junior enlisted military families. North Island also donated funds to support this important annual community event.

Operation Homefront assists military families by providing food assistance, auto and home repair, vision care, travel and transportation, moving assistance, essential home items, and rent-free transitional housing for wounded veterans and their families. Since Operation Homefront began its holiday programs in 2008, the organization has served nearly 70,000 military families, impacting over 300,000 family members. Visit operationhomefront.org for more information.

