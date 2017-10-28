North Island Credit Union Expands into North County

With New Full-Service Encinitas Branch

Credit union’s North County expansion brings neighborhood banking closer to members

San Diego, CA – October 2017 – North Island Credit Union (North Island) recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and week-long celebration to mark the opening of its new North County retail branch, located in the Camino Village Plaza at 288 N. El Camino Real in Encinitas. With its expansion into North County, North Island now offers 11 branches across the greater San Diego area.

Local business leaders, elected officials and members participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 18th during a week-long grand opening celebration with daily member raffles, prizes, member gifts and refreshments. The credit union is also offering special rates on home equity lines of credit as part of its branch opening celebration.

“We’re thrilled to offer our members and neighbors in North County a convenient full-service retail branch right in their neighborhood,” said North Island President/CEO Steve O’Connell. “We opened this branch to bring our services right to our North County members as part of our commitment to providing an extraordinary banking experience. We hope our new neighbors across North County will also stop by our branch to experience the North Island difference with a full suite of financial products, competitive rates, and our own brand of truly personal service.”

North Island’s new North County branch uses a contemporary design, integrating technology to enhance face-to-face service with interactive tablet technology stations and full-service staff, including in-branch financial, investment and mortgage specialists. The branch has an open floor plan, offering free Wi-Fi, lounge, hospitality and private meeting areas, and 24-hour ATM services.

Anyone who works or lives in San Diego is eligible to join North Island, a $3 billion full-service credit union. The Encinitas branch hours are Monday through Thursday, 9am-5pm; Friday, 9am-6pm; and Saturday, 9am-2pm.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of $3 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information.