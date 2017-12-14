North Island Credit Union Donates $5,000 to California Association of Food Banks

Through Month-Long Member Gratitude Campaign

San Diego, CA – December 12, 2017 – North Island Credit Union (North Island) kicked off the holiday season early with a special expression of thanks to its members and community. Through a month-long Member Appreciation Campaign in November, North Island expressed its appreciation to members through celebrations in each of its branches, culminating in a $5,000 donation to the California Association of Food Banks during Thanksgiving week.

As part of North Island’s Appreciation Campaign, members were encouraged to write down what they were thankful for in their lives and submit it to a branch or the credit union’s website. North Island made a donation to the California Association of Food Banks for each “thankful” submission received, which were showcased on the credit union’s website during Thanksgiving week. Each member who submitted a “thankful” note also received a special gift.

“We launched this campaign to tell our members how much we appreciate them, while also finding a way to support an essential need in our community,” said CEO Steve O’Connell. “This is a season of giving, and we want members to know that all of us at North Island give thanks for their loyalty every day. We received thousands of messages from members telling us what they were thankful for in their lives, which was incredibly inspiring. Through these messages, we were able, together, to make a meaningful donation to support food banks in San Diego and across the state.”

California Association of Food Banks (CAFB) is a membership organization of 41 food banks from throughout the state with a shared mission to build a well-nourished California and a firm commitment to providing cutting-edge leadership in the anti-hunger community. CAFB member food banks in San Diego County include the San Diego Food Bank and Feeding San Diego organizations. For more information, visit www.cafoodbanks.org

