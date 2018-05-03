North Island Credit Union Announces Teacher Grants

Benefiting Students Across San Diego County

San Diego, CA – May 2018 – North Island Credit Union (North Island) has announced the recipients of its Spring 2018 Teacher Grants assisting educators in funding innovative learning opportunities for their students. Each recipient will receive $500 to use towards their class projects.

The Spring 2018 North Island San Diego County Teacher Grant recipients include:

Maggi Chiodo, King Chavez Arts and Atheletics Academies, San Diego

Lauren DeCaprio, Del Norte High School, San Diego

Sarah Hillard, Millennial Tech Middle School, San Diego

Sarah Jimenez, West Hills High School, Santee

Sheelah Keeter, Bayshore Prepatory Academy, San Diego

Cherie Maurice, VIP Village Preschool, Imperial Beach

Brenda Minjares, Escondido High School, Escondido

Amy Satter, Hage Elementary, San Diego

Mimi Seney, SOAR Academy – East Mesa, San Diego

Nichole Willhite-Swager, Cajon Valley Middle School, El Cajon

“We are honored to continue our commitment to San Diego schools and students through our Teacher Grant Program,” said California Credit Union CEO Steve O’Connell. “The energy and passion of these educators is remarkable as they outlined creative ways to support hands-on projects that inspire and encourage their students. We wish these teachers continued success in their classrooms.”

The credit union grants were used to help fund a wide variety of programs illustrating the commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities, such as:

Combating school violence

Student recognition/affirmation

Community sustainability

Peer-based socialization for special education students

Solar energy

Plant/animal life cycles

Aquaponic agriculture

Butterfly lifecycles

Non-fiction reading resources

Since the creation of the program in 2012, the credit union has awarded $65,000 in teacher grants to benefit students throughout San Diego and Los Angeles. Up to 20 grants totaling $10,000 are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in San Diego County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students’ academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students. Visit northisland.ccu.com for more information.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union…California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of $3 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information.