North County’s Longest Running Dia de los Muertos Festival Returns

To The California Center For The Arts For It’s 22nd Year!

Escondido, Ca. – October 19, 2017 – This year North County’s biggest Día de los Muertos Festival gets even bigger as it spans almost the entire California Center for the Arts campus, and moves from one day to four days beginning Nov. 1st at 6pm! Produced in association with Crescentera.

Nov. 1st: Once again, the opening day of the Festival will feature artist Eloy Tarcisio’s altar installation. This area located in front of the Center Museum, will be open to the public to create their own personal altars of remembrance for loved ones they’ve lost. Altars will be left undisturbed during the entire length of the Festival.*This very popular area will be open to the public at 6pm and spaces will be available on a first come, first serve basis*

At 7pm in the Concert Hall, we are thrilled to welcome the most respected Selena Tribute band working today, the Como La Flor Band!

The Como La Flor Band is famous for their high-energy performances and incredible talent for not only being able to master Selena’s moving vocals and music, but also embody the inspirational spirit which Selena is so remembered for.

This can’t-miss performance will be followed by a meet & greet photo opportunity with the Como La Flor Band.

The Como La Flor Band will also be joined on stage for one number by the winner of our Selena Singing Contest! The deadline to enter our Selena Singing Contest is Oct. 23rd, so make sure you get your video submission in before it’s too late!

From 6-9pm, our Center Museum will be filled with delightful and entertaining arts and crafts for kids of all ages, including: Sugar Skull decorating, tissue paper Marigolds, face painting, and much more!

And, just announced from 6:30-8:30pm in the Center Museum we will feature a special meet and greet with Elena of Avalor!

Our beautiful Lyric Court will be buzzing with entertainment and events all evening, including:

Photo opportunities with El Catrine and La Catrina from 6-7pm.

Performances from Tierra Caliente Academy’s youth Ballet Folklorico troupes will delight audiences throughout the evening.

The Lyric Court will also provide a fantastic place to eat some of the wonderful food provided by local vendors, and delicious food trucks like Chilatruck, Thyme Together, Barrilitos Aguas Frescas, El Cevichito, and more!

The Center Museum will also be free and open to the public and will feature an altar created by artist Daniel Martinez and local Escondido students honoring the late Mr. John Medina, a beloved educator in Escondido educator. Martinez has also created an altar in tribute to the memory of Selena, which can be seen from the walkway leading to the event.

Nov. 2nd: Join us for a fun evening of painting, wine, and friends!

The very popular Palate to Palette presents a special evening for our Día de los Muertos Festival, where you’ll be taught step-by-step how to recreate Diego Rivera’s masterpiece The Flower Seller.

The evening will also feature a beautiful menu of artisan cheeses, charcuterie platters, and of course wine!

Reservations are strongly recommended so please visit http://artcenter.org/event/palate-palette-riveras-flower-seller/ for more information and prices.

Nov. 3rd: We are extremely proud to present a special 20th Anniversary screening of Selena!

This award-winning biopic starring Jennifer Lopez not only launched Lopez’ career, but was celebrated the world over for its accurate and heartbreaking portrayal of the timeless cultural icon Selena Quintanilla-Perez.

The screening begins at 7:00pm and seating is first come first served for this free event open to the public. Early arrival is strongly suggested.

Nov. 4th: Closing out our Día de los Muertos Festival will be an incredible performance of an all-new production “Folklor” by Tierra Caliente Academy of Arts.

“Folklor”, directed by José Jaimes, brings the history of Mexico to life with its unique blend of teatro, ballet folklórico, and live music. The show celebrates life through the cultural arts with a unique educational aspect. Celebrate Día de los Muertos as you travel from Guerrero to San Luis Potosí and more in this sweeping cultural panorama of Mexico.

Our Día de los Muertos Festival is also generously supported by Health Net.

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido… With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate both the visual and performing arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce.

