Vista, CA — 25 Year Old North County Woman Opens Community’s First Zero-Waste Refillery Shop … In April 2019, 25 year old Samantha Simone founded and opened The Nada Shop in North County, San Diego, providing a space where locals can refill their household and body care essentials and find unique products to help them live a more conscious, low-waste lifestyle.



Located just steps from the 101 in historical downtown Encinitas, the one-stop-shop for zero-waste, package-free living strives to reduce single use plastics and to make sustainability easier and more accessible to all.



Customers can bring in their own containers or purchase bottles at the shop to fill up on everything from soaps and deodorant to laundry detergent and shampoo. Refill product is sold by the weighted ounce so containers are tared at the register so shoppers don’t pay for the weight of their bottles. Customers then fill their bottles up at the refill stations, pay, and head on their way! The shop also carries popular zero-waste items such as reusable straws and coffee mugs and not-so-commonplace zero-waste items such as reusable paper towels and face wipes.



When possible Simone sources local, organic products that are good for people and the planet but still “kick ass”, such as Black + Berry, Raw Elements, and Simply Straws. The shop also carries popular eco-friendly brands such as Better Life, Fat & The Moon, and Biokleen.



While the sustainable shopping experience is years in the making, like many of us, Simone didn’t grow up living an environmentally friendly lifestyle. It wasn’t until taking a few environmental courses in college and frequently traveling for her job that the sustainability seed was planted for Simone. Both really put the use and consumer culture of our time into perspective and she knew she had to do something about it.



“I’ve always had a passion for helping people, be it overall health and wellness or the environment, and I knew early on that I wanted to start a business that channels that energy and enthusiasm. Eventually, after being frustrated there was no where to get good quality, everyday products for refill (I was over single use plastics), I envisioned the shop and knew I had to move forward with Nada,” says Simone.



The Nada Shop is open every Tuesday through Sunday from 10 am to 7 pm and is located in The Lumberyard of downtown Encinitas, California.

Do more. Use less. Shop Nada. For more information and to shop nada, please visit: www.thenadashop.com