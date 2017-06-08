North County Trade Tech High School

Trade Tech’s Team 4486, the Blue Prints, take 1st place at the San Diego County Fair

The end to an unexpectedly successful year came last Saturday at the opening weekend of the San Diego County Fair. Trade Tech’s robot team took first place in the competition held at the opening weekend of the San Diego County Fair. Seniors Jonathan Studinka and Alan Hernandez worked with their underclassmen drive team members, Josar Rosales, Carli Betancourt and Abel Aguilera to best the competition one more time this year. The rest of the team watched and cheered on the drive team as they competed for three hours against 18 teams on the Showcase Stage.













The robotics team ended the year in 55th place among the 4456 teams worldwide. It was a dream year for the team from that little STEM career school in Vista. You might remember the team struggled in the San Diego Regional at the beginning of March, but their dedication to improving their robot and maintaining it between matches at the Orange County Regional led them to earn their spot at the World Championships in Houston where they took 5th place in their division. As the 4th alliance captain, the Blue Prints led their team the semi-finals, where NASA’s Robonauts robot beat them. The Blue Prints did not go quietly. The final match against the Robonauts set two world records for scoring with no fouls. A great year.

With the new manufacturing and machining classes fully operational, the future of our students and their robot team looks strong.



