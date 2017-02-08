North County Supports “Shelter To Soldier” And Launches Campaign To Raise Funds

B.J. Coleman...Military-related charities abound in San Diego County. A few stand out, though, for delivering outstanding, remarkable services that go above and beyond focus on direct assistance to active-duty troops, veterans of military service and their families.

Shelter To Soldier is one of these nonprofit organizations. The group describes its mission as “saving lives two at a time.” That, the group does, by pairing a dog unlikely to make its way alive out of a shelter with a combat veteran who is threatened by diminished contact with life from military service injuries.

The Veterans Administration places the post-service casualty rate at 22 to 23 U.S. military veterans committing suicide daily.

About 2.7 million dogs are put to death annually, for scarcity of adoptive homes and shelter space.

Those heartbreaking statistics of lost lives troubled longtime dog trainer Graham Bloem. In September 2012, Bloem became co-founder with his wife, Kyrié, of Shelter To Soldier, a nonprofit organization dedicated to training psychiatric service dogs as protector-companions of post 9/11 combat veterans diagnosed with the invisible wounds of post traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury. Despite barebones administrative costs and an all-volunteer staff, yearlong training costs around $12,000 for each dog provided free of charge to a veteran in need.

North County Supports Shelter To Soldier is a recently formed support group intent on raising money for these efforts. Based out of Vista’s Alvin Myo Dunn American Legion Post 365, the executive committee of NCSSTS has planned a series of events aimed at bringing in funds to pay for at least one more trained STS service dog this year.

Timothy Herington, a co-chair for the NCSSTS executive committee, is a retired Marine who spent 24 1/2 years on active duty before retiring in 2005. During his Marine Corps service, he was involved in operations in Somalia and Iraq. Herington subsequently worked a defense contractor and eventually went to work for Provident Bank Mortgage as a loan officer. But something seemed missing from Herington’s life, and he longed for the camaraderie of the military. So, he joined The American Legion and The American Legion Riders at Vista Legion Post 365.

One evening at the Vista Post, Herington ran into Margie and J.D. Ernst. J.D. had not long before returned from a motorcycle ride to increase awareness of veteran and military suicide. J.D. explained that his event’s proceeds were intended to go to Shelter To Soldier, for charity’s efforts trying to make a difference to veterans suffering from PTSD, TBI and other psychological problems, as well as for how STS saves dogs from local shelters.

Impressed after following up with Bloem, Herington began planning to support STS through raising public awareness of the charity and bringing in more money for the nonprofit’s efforts. Herington sought advice from Art Haeussler, former president of American Legion Riders Chapter 365 and current American Legion 365 House Chairman. They discussed hosting a dog walk, and in December Haeussler suggested that Herington partner with Colleen Collazo, another North County citizen involved as president of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 365, who also wanted to stage a dog walk. Colleen Collazo described the collaboration, “Art put us in touch, knowing we were both trying to raise money for the same cause. My reason for wanting to raise money for STS is my passion for animals and veterans, and what better way than STS who saves two lives at a time.” Herington and Collazo became co-chairs in forming an executive committee with other volunteers eager to help STS.

Soon-to-come events in the NCSSTS fundraising series feature a Veterans Formal Ball on February 25, a motorcycle Poker Run in conjunction with ALR-365 Riders on March 4, and a St. Patrick’s Dog Walk on March 12. All or some of event proceeds will go to STS.

Herington concluded, “If anyone in the community would like to get involved in any of these events, the committee could certainly use the help and support. And if any local companies want to advertise or provide gifts or services for our events, that is certainly welcome and will be greatly appreciated.”

More information on the North County Supports Shelter To Soldier Dog Walk is available at https://www.classy.org/vista/events/north-county-supports-shelter-to-soldier-dog-walk/e116425. Information on other events can be acquired by email at NorthCountySSTS@gmail.com or by phoning the Vista American Legion Post (760) 726-0472.