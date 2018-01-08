North County Stands Down with Our Vets!

Suze Diaz…Green Oaks Ranch will once again be the host for the 2nd Annual North County San Diego Veterans Stand Down on January 25-28, 2018. This 4-day event will serve all homeless veterans in North County and give them the opportunity to be in a safe and caring environment while being able to access much needed services. North County Stand Down is a 501(c) nonprofit, all-volunteer board and all tax-deductible donations go toward helping homeless veterans in need and their dependent family members.

Last year, the event was a success giving much needed respite from day-to-day stresses that our homeless veterans face. Some of the services offered included medical, dental, legal aid, clothing distribution and hygiene kits, housing assistance, as well as catered dining, entertainment, veterinary services, spiritual guidance, nutritional counseling, showers and haircuts, mental health counseling, and residential cabins and hot meals in a serene, wooded retreat in the Vista hills.

Financial and product donations, volunteers, and sponsorship are needed to make this year’s event be again successful. Other local VFW chapters will also be assisting in various positions; for example, Oceanside Memorial VFW Post 10577 will be providing security on Saturday, January 27th. The goal is to give these veterans the much needed respect and dignity that have been absent from their lives. These true patriots have given most of their lives to their love of country, their fellow man, and their brother and sister veterans. It is a mission to continue to find ways to raise awareness of the plight of many of these veterans, connect them with the service providers and help end veteran homelessness in North County.

For more information on North County Stand Down, please go to their website at https://www.ncstanddown.org

For more information on Green Oaks Ranch, please check out their website at https://www.greenoakranch.org/