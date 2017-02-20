The Vista Village Business Association (VVBA) is building on it’s past successes and on March 12, 2017 will be hosting the North County St Patrick’s Day Festival and Health Fair in downtown Vista 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm . Information here

New to the event is Robin Hood’s Archery Extravaganza – Archery Tag Team Building Program. VVBA has partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Vista and Upshot Archery to create two tournaments of fun and frolic.

Friend & Family entertainment

Whiskey Patch Lounge – Come enjoy a more intimate setting during the event where you can enjoy Irish music, taste traditional and “not so” traditional Irish fare and respite in either our lounge or rooftop patio. This is the best spot in the event and its available based on the following pricing: ​

$20 – includes access to the lounge and 2 shots of whiskey

$30 – includes access to the lounge, 2 shots of whiskey, and a cigar

$40 – includes access, 2 shots of whiskey and a premium cigar

Reserve Your Spot

Taste of Ireland Food Crawl – Come for the beer, stay for the food. We present the 1st annual Food Crawl experience as part of the new and improved Saint Patricks Festival only found in North County. We invite you to try traditional and not so traditional Irish treats as you make your way around Historic Downtown Vista and the Village.

​$20 gets you 4 tasting tickets and a treasure map to follow to the various participating restaurants. Buy your tickets here!

“March of the Queen” Peoples Parade – Everyone likes a parade. Secretly, everyone wants to be in the parade. ​

Here’s your chance to join in the festivities by being a part of the parade. You can parade as you are, or in costume, or, you can even come up with a walking float design. Its up to your imagination! Participation is FREE! ​

Just complete our registration form if you want to be listed in the parade and assigned a spot. Deadlines for preregister is Sunday, March 5th.

Click Here to Register…

Putt Stop Beer Game – What better than golf? Golf where you win more beer, that’s what. ​

Try your luck and your putting skills by visiting anyone of 9 holes on this executive course of putt stops where you can sink the ball in one of 2 tries and win a bigger tasting. Don’t worry, if you miss, you still get a taste anyways. Its the Irish way. $20 for all 9 stops

Sign Up Here!

Paddy Pull Arm Wrestling Challenge – Feeling strong? Feeling strong enough to beat another man (or woman) at arm wrestling? Well, if you’re up for it, we have the first annual St Pats “Paddy’s Pull” Challenge at this years Saint Patricks Festival in North County. ​

The challenge is open to all comers so don’t hold back. Show that strength off to your lads and lasses. Cost is $30 for first arm and $50 if you want to try both.

Click Here to Sign Up!

Robin Hood Archery Tag – Tales will be told about this game or lore where kids of all ages can match their skills for glory! There is no better way to build your business team than participating in a team building program such as this. Archery tag offers fitness and fun, but the lessons learned in supporting your team mates, assuring you have the back of your boss, and the camaraderie is absolutely amazing!!!

Sign Up Here!

Lil Putters Golf Challenge – Golf is a game of concentration. Here’s your chance to see if your kid is the next Tiger or Phil?

Irish Pooch Crawl – Dogs on parade? How about dogs dressed up and on parade?!

​Don’t miss this sight to be seen! Note: If your dog is barking to sign up then click the button below to get them registered.

Register your dog…