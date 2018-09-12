North County Sports Wrapup Girls Volleyball & Golf

David Willauer —Girls Volleyball-Vista High’s Girls Volleyball picked up a victory over Escondido in three sets, 25-22, 25-19, 25-15. Skylee Nelson led the team with 12 kills. Julia O’Neill contributed 16 block kills while Gabriella Crouch made 10 digs, Addison tallied 30 assists. Addison also joined Emilie Davis with 2 aces each. Vista is now 5/8 win/loss. David Willauer —Girls Volleyball-Vista High’s Girls Volleyball picked up a victory over Escondido in three sets, 25-22, 25-19, 25-15. Skylee Nelson led the team with 12 kills. Julia O’Neill contributed 16 block kills while Gabriella Crouch made 10 digs, Addison tallied 30 assists. Addison also joined Emilie Davis with 2 aces each. Vista is now 5/8 win/loss.

Carlsbad defeated Mission Vista 3-2 – Kills: Daysha Halbert (MV) 14 – Digs: Maya Pokletar (MV) 14 – Assists: Abigail Reinard (MV) 21

Mission Vista is playing with more confidence and consistency. We are coming out of the weekend with almost taking the Championship in the Bronze against Steele Canyon, losing 1-2 (20-25, 26-24, 13-15). Mission Vista has lost three of their returning players at the start of this season (which does not include the four seniors that graduated during the 2017-2018 season), and leaving the team with only two seniors (one trying to recover from back problems). We are learning on how to become a more consistent team without the up and downs of a roller coaster. Today’s match definitely showed proof of that when we took D1 Carlsbad High School to 5 sets. Senior, Kiersten Bellotti, again was my versatile player when I used her as my outside hitter, but then switched it up by putting her middle. I can always count on her to get blocks and take control of the teams energy and direction. Her passion and drive is unstoppable. We play next Thursday in San Marcos.