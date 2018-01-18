Loading...
North County Sports Shorts David A. Willauer

By   /  January 18, 2018  /  No Comments

David A. Willauer (1/2018)…In a Girls Soccer Contest, the Lady Lancers of Carlsbad High School defeated Canyon Crest Academy by a 5-1 score.

The Lady Lancers improve to 10-3 and will take on the Lady Mavericks of LaCosta Canyon on Friday, January 19, 2018 in a 6:00 pm kickoff.
In a Water Polo match, The Orange Glen Lady Patriots Girls Water Polo team loses to the Santa Fe Christian Eagles by a score of 13-2. Enya Carapia and Karely Amaya are responsible for the two Patriot goals. Despite the unfavorable outcome, OG loves playing this annual non-league game because of the Eagles amazing sportsmanship. The Lady Patriots have a heavy week ahead beginning Monday with two matches at Cougar Invite Division III Tournament.
