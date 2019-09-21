North County Sports News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: In the USC vs. Utah Pac 12 football conference game the Trojans of USC defeated the Utes of Utah by a 30-23 score. Former San Marcos alum Terrell Burgess registered 4 tackles in the game for the Running Utes.

MLB: Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comets alum Tony Wolters went 1 for 4 with a single along with an RBI for the Colorado Rockies as they were defeated 12-5 by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

SOCCER: Ladies Soccer Juliana Cervera scored the only goal of the game for the Lady Comets of Palomar College as they played to a 1-1 tie vs. Southwestern College. Kassandra Blanchard recorded 10 saves.

Mira Costa College of Oceanside was defeated by Orange Coast 1-0.

2 by Silje Vigeland, 1 goal each by Alyssa Ozuna, Elissa Dunn, Nicole Sayd and Sophie Fountain pacing the Lady Spartans of Mira Costa to a 3-1-4 record to a 6-1 win over San Diego College. Mia Bochis recorded 2 saves for the Spartans.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Camino defeated Torrey Pines 32-25: Matt Lauter 2 receptions for 48 yards.