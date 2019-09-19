North County Sports News

David Willauer — Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Mike Leake improves his record to 12-11 on the season as he pitched 6.2 innings gave up 8 hits, 3 runs (3) earned, 0 walks and 4 strikeouts for the Arizona Diamondbacks as they defeated the Miami Marlins 5-4.

Palomar Comets Soccer: 2 goals by Arturo Soltero, 1 each by Jacob Stutzman and Seth Murray paced the 3-3 Palomar Men’s Soccer team to a 4-2 win over LA Harbor.

Women’s Soccer for Palomar: The Palomar Comets women’s soccer team on Valerie Hernandez only goal in the second half tied Cuyamaca College at 1-1. Palomar Women are 0-3-2.

Women’s Soccer for Mira Costa: The Spartans of Mira Costa tied the Lady Jaguars of Mira Costa 1-1. Nicole Sayd scored the only goal for Mira Costa and Goalie Mia Bochis recorded 3 saves.