North County Sports News

David Willauer — Former Vista Panthers alum Trevor Cahill came in relief for the LA Angels as he pitched 2.1 innings gave up 4 hits, 2 runs (2) earned, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts as they were defeated by the Cleveland Indians 8-0.

Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Reese Berberet came in as a pinch hitter for the Grand Junction Rockies in a Pioneer Rocky Mountain League semi final game as he went 1 for 1 as a pinch hitter as they were eliminated by the Ogden Raptors 6-5.

The Palomar Comets in men’s soccer were defeated by Orange Coast College by a 2-1 score. Jacob Stutzman scored Palomar’s only goal. Goalie Caleb Daza recorded 5 saves for Palomar at 2-3-0 and will be at LA Harbor Junior College on Tuesday, September 17.