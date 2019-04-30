North County Sports News

David Willauer—Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comet alum Tony Wolters went 1 for 3 with a single for the Colorado Rockies as lost to the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1.

Former Palomar Comet alum Tyler Saladino went 1 for 3 with a double and an rbi for the San Antonio Missions as they defeated the Iowa Cubs 4-3.

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick alum Phil Evans went 0 for 3 with a walk for the Iowa Cubs.

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick alum Mickey Moniak went 1 for 4 with a triple with 2 rbi’s for the Reading Fightin Phils as they fell to their rival Harrisburg Senators by a 7-5 score.

Former Fallbrook Warrior alum Brandon Sandoval went 2 for 4 with 2 singles in the ballgame for the Mobile Bay Bears as they defeated the Mississippi Braves 5-3.

The Caimans from Classical Academy took a 4-1 lead but Santa Fe Christian scored 5 runs in the home fifth and won by a 6-4 score. Jack Sawyer is the winning pitcher for Santa Fe Christian.