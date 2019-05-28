North County Sports MLB & College

David Willauer — Former Vista Panther alum Trevor Cahill started for the Anaheim Angels as his record falls to 2-5 on the season as he pitched 4.1 innings gave up 6 hits 6 runs 6 earned 2 walks and 5 strikeouts as they lost to the Oakland A’s 8-5.

Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comet alum Tony Wolters went 0 for 5 for the Colorado Rockies as they were defeated by the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3.

Former Palomar Comet alum Tyler Saladino went 0 for 5 for the San Antonio Missions as they defeated the Memphis Redbirds 3-1.



Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Mickey Moniak went 1 for 4 with a single 1 run scored for the Reading Fightin Phils as they were defeated 4-3 by the Harrisburg Senators.



Former LaCosta Canyon sensation Phil Evans went 2 for 4 with a single and a double with 1 RBI and 1 run scored for the Iowa Cubs as they defeated the New Orleans Babycakes 2-1.

Local North County Athletes playing in the NCAA College Regionals that will be held at various campuses.

Cal Berkeley Sam Wesniak of Sage Creek and Korey Lee of Vista, Stanford Vinnie Martinez of San Marcos