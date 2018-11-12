North County Sports Highlights

David Willauer — Former Lacosta Canyon alum Kenny Stills had 2 receptions for 26 yards for the Miami Dolphins as they were defeated by the Green Bay Packers 31-12.

Former El Camino Wildcat alum led the Riverside College defense with 6 solo tackles as they defeated the Gauchos of Saddleback 28-7. Former Oceanside Pirates Isaia Pao Pao registered 1 solo.

Former El Camino Wildcat alum Chris Brown carried the ball 3 times for 11 yards for the Cal Bears as they defeated the Trojans of USC 15-14.

Former Carlsbad Lancer Christian Chapman had 8 completion out of 31 attempts for 92 yards and 1 touchdown pass and Carlsbad teammate Troy Cassidy registered 4 solos for San Diego State as they fell to UNLV 27-24.