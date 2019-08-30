Loading...
North County Sports Highlights

August 30, 2019

David Willauer — Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Phil Evans went 1 for 4 with a single for the Iowa Cubs as they were defeated by the Oklahoma City Dodgers 9-4.

Former Vista Panthers alum Korey Lee went 2 for 2 with 1 triple, 1 single, 1 rbi and 2 runs scored for the Tri City Valley Cats as they defeated the Lowell Spinners 6-3. 

Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comets alum Tony Wolters went 2 for 4 with 2 singles with 1 RBI for the Colorado Rockies as they lost to the Boston Red Sox 7-4.

College Football North County News:  Former San Marcos Knights alum Terrell Burgess registered 4 tackles for Utah in their 30-12 victory over the Cougars of Brigham Young. 

