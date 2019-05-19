North County Sports Highlights

David Willauer — In 8 innings the Golden Eagles of San Pasqual defeated the Longhorns of Rancho Buena Vista by a 5-4 score. Chase Read is the winner for San Pasqual.

Classical Academy defeated Santana 5-2. Tim Boshaw is the winner for the Caimans.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Big 12 Matchup Former Carlsbad Lancer alum Connor McKenna went 1 for 3 with a single and an RBI for the Oklahoma Sooners as they defeated the Longhorns of Texas 3-2

Former Palomar Comet Tyler Saladino went 1 for 2 with a single and 2 rbi’s for the San Antonio Missions as defeated the Memphis Redbirds by a 5-3 score.



Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick alum Mickey Moniak went 3 for 4 with a double 2 singles and scored 1 run for the Reading Fightin Phils as they defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 3-1.



Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick alum Phil Evans went 2 for 4 with 2 singles and 1 run scored for the Iowa Cubs as they lost to the New Orleans Babycakes by a 9-5.

Former Fallbrook Warrior alum Brandon Sandoval went 1 for 5 for the Mobile Bay Bears with a double 1 RBI and 1 run scored as they defeated the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 8-2.

Connor Lum former Carlsbad Lancer alum started for the USC Trojans as he pitched 6.2 innings gave up 8 hits 2 runs 2 earned 0 walks and 4 strikeouts as they defeated Oregon 10-6.



Former Vista Panther alum Korey Lee went 2 for 4 with 2 singles 1 run scored for the Cal Bears as they fell to Arizona State 6-5.

Former Sage Creek Bobcat alum Sam Wezniak hit a three run homer for Cal.



Former Lacosta Canyon Ryan Orr went 0 for 4 for San Diego State as they fell to New Mexico 2-0.



MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL -Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comet alum Tony Wolters went 0 for 3 for the Colorado Rockies as they lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4.

