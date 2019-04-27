North County Sports Highlights

David Willauer — Ramona defeated Mission Vista 11-1 Ben Knowd is the winner for the Bulldogs of Ramona.



The Falcons of Torrey Pines with 1 run in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th as they defeated Carlsbad 4-1. Matthew O’Brien gets the win in relief for Torrey Pines.

Tri City Christian Eagles was defeated by Maranatha Christian 7-3. Braden Knight is the loser for TCCS

Classical Academy defeated Bishop’s School Tyler Clark is the winner is the winner for the Classical Academy.

Former Fallbrook Warrior Brandon Sandoval went 0 for 4 for the Mobile Bay Bears as they defeated the Montgomery Bay Bears 5-3.

Former Carlsbad Lancer alum Connor Lum started on the mound for the USC Trojans and pitched 6 innings gave up 4 hits 1 run 1 earned 3 walks and 5 strikeouts didn’t get the win.

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick alum Ryan Orr went 2 for 5 with 2 singles and 1 run scored for San Diego State as they defeated Nevada Las Vegas 11-4.

Former Carlsbad Lancer alum Connor McKenna went 2 for 3 for Oklahoma with 2 singles and 1 RBI as they defeated the Wildcats of Kansas State 8-4.